Law a dynamic and ever-evolving discipline: SC judge KV Viswanathan

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge KV Viswanathan on Friday described law as a multifaceted and ever-evolving discipline, urging law students to explore multiple legal fields rather than confining themselves to a single specialisation. Supreme Court judge KV Viswanathan on Friday inaugurated the 21st KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition, hosted by the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University (HT photo)

Addressing the 21st KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition, hosted by the Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, justice Viswanathan emphasised the importance of advocacy and the craft of legal practice.

The judge highlighted the essential qualities of a successful lawyer, referring to the “seven lamps of advocacy” -- honesty, courage, industry, wit, eloquence, fellowship, and tact. He underscored that advocacy requires not just knowledge but also the ability to articulate arguments with composure and precision.

“A lawyer must know what to say and what not to say,” remarked justice Viswanathan, advising against aggression in court and advocating for a well-modulated and composed tone in arguments.

Reflecting on the role of mooting in legal education, justice Viswanathan stressed that mooting builds confidence, enhances legal writing skills crucial for drafting and advocacy, and fosters strong research abilities.

This year, the competition saw participation from 127 institutions from India and abroad. Around 75 teams were shortlisted from prestigious institutions such as NLSIU Bangalore, Symbiosis Law School, ILS Law College Pune, and National Law Institute University Bhopal. International teams from Northumbria University (United Kingdom), University of Mauritius, University of Zimbabwe, Tashkent State University of Law, and others also competed.

The moot problem for this edition invited participants to explore the legality of using artificial intelligence tools in policing, a rapidly emerging issue globally. The debates focused on the authenticity, reliability, and probative value of digital forensic evidence, including facial recognition software and social media analytics.

The KK Luthra Memorial Moot Court, established in 2005 in honour of the late senior advocate KK Luthra, continues to inspire excellence in legal education.

Justice Viswanathan commended the Luthra family for their dedication in sustaining this legacy over the past 21 years, encouraging students to draw inspiration from KK Luthra’s remarkable journey in the legal profession.