Jagdalpur, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that Chhattisgarh was freed from the menace of Naxalism with the combined efforts of central and state governments, and it is now on the path of progress by leaving the pain of Maoist violence behind.

Leaving pain of Naxal violence behind, Chhattisgarh now progressing rapidly: President Murmu

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Addressing the 'Bastar Dussehra Festival 2026' event at Lalbag Maidan in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district, she also expressed confidence that youth tribal communities would actively participate in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

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Describing trees and plants as "living gods", President Murmu urged people to protect forests and plant more trees, saying they provide the essentials for sustaining life.

"Chhattisgarh had grappled with the menace of Naxalism for a long time. But with the joint efforts of the Centre and the state, Chhattisgarh was freed from the menace of Naxalism, and has been rapidly moving on the path of progress," she said.

Leaving the pain of Naxal violence behind, Chhattisgarh has been progressing rapidly, according to her.

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{{^usCountry}} "Several avenues of development are opening up before Chhattisgarh today, and I congratulate the Centre and the state for this. I have been informed that efforts to provide financial facilities to tribal entrepreneurs and connect them with markets have been accelerated," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Several avenues of development are opening up before Chhattisgarh today, and I congratulate the Centre and the state for this. I have been informed that efforts to provide financial facilities to tribal entrepreneurs and connect them with markets have been accelerated," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The President said she was confident that these efforts would help achieve the goal of building a developed India by 2047 through equitable development.

"Tribal youth will actively participate in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation," Murmu said.

Pointing out that a tree takes years to grow, she said people should not only worship trees but also take responsibility for planting and nurturing them.

"While traditions include the worship of stones and idols made of soil, tribal communities worship living trees and plants, which are the providers of life. They give us water, air, food and everything we need to survive," she said.

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Murmu said people might not be able to see God, but they could see the trees and plants that sustain life by providing fruits, flowers and medicines. In this sense, trees and plants are truly our living gods.

"The trees and plants in forests are a gift of nature and God. We have a right to use them to meet our needs, but it is also our duty to replenish what we take, preserve forests and protect hills and mountains," she said.

The President urged tribal communities and people from all sections of society to plant trees on agricultural land, barren land and other available open spaces.

"We should worship trees and plants and also plant more of them so that the earth remains green and prosperous for generations to come. We must take a collective pledge to achieve this," she said.

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Referring to Bastar region's association with the epic Ramayana, Murmu said the area was also known as Dandakaranya and was linked to the period of Lord Ram's exile.

"The dust of Lord Ram's feet has fallen on this region. It is our collective responsibility to preserve the sanctity of this holy land," she said.

Referring to the Ramayana, which describes the role of Hanuman, sages and the Vanara Sena in the battle against Ravana, Murmu said, "Not only 'vanar sena' and sages, but I believe tribal communities living in forests also contributed to the defeat of Ravana."

Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also addressed the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.