Leopard killed and paraded in Assam, 6 arrested

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:13 IST

Five people including a minor have been arrested in Assam’s capital Guwahati for killing a leopard on Sunday, said police. According to an FIR filed by the forest department, the leopard was killed by locals around 9:30 am in the Kathabari area of the city. The teeth of the animal were removed after it was killed and videos circulating on social media showed people parading the dead animal.

“We have arrested 5 persons and a minor on charges of killing the leopard. Investigations are underway to arrest others involved in the act,” Dhirendra Kalita, in-charge of Garchuk police station said.

According to reports, the animal, which looked old and weak due to starvation, was first trapped by the residents in the early hours of the day. However, it managed to escape.

The residents allegedly pursued the animal and killed it. Kathabari area falls under the Fatasil reserve forest, spread over 670 hectares in Guwahati. Assam’s largest city has several notified reserve forests in and around it.