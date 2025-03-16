Menu Explore
Lex Fridman podcast: Why is India a better team than Pakistan? PM Modi cites ‘a match’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2025 09:10 PM IST

Lex Fridman podcast: PM Modi said that sports can bring the people of different nations together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a free-wheeling conversation with popular American podcaster Lex Fridman, said that he isn't a cricket expert but the result of “a match” showed India is a better team than Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Lex Fridman.(PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Lex Fridman.(PMO)

India defeated Pakistan comprehensively in the recent Champions Trophy. The team went on to win the trophy, defeating New Zealand in a tense final.

"I am not an expert, I do not know the technique of this game, only experts can tell you that but just a few days ago, India and Pakistan played a match. The result reveals which team is the better team. That’s how we know," Modi told the podcaster.

PM Modi added that sports can bring the people of different nations together.

"I think sports have the power to energise the entire world. The spirit of sports brings people together across different nations. That’s why I would never want to see sports being discredited. I truly believe that sports play a major role in human evolution, they’re not just games; they connect people on a deeper level," the PM added.

He also responded to a question on who the greatest-ever footballer was. PM Modi said while Diego Maradona was hailed as a hero in the 1980s, Lionel Messi has a massive following in the modern-day game.

Talking about football's popularity in India, Modi said he was amazed to witness the game's craze in a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: ‘Dialogue over discord’: PM Modi responds to Lex Fridman's India-China question

He was referring to Bicharpur which is now considered mini Brazil for its sheer passion for football.

"There’s a district called Shahdol, a completely tribal region where a large tribal community resides. When I visited, I noticed around 80 to 100 young boys and even older youth, all dressed in sports jerseys,” PM Modi recounted.

"I asked them, ‘Where are you all from?’ and they replied, 'We're from Mini Brazil'. And when I enquired they explained, 'In our village, football has been played for four generations. Nearly 80 national-level players have come from here. Our entire village is dedicated to football'," Modi said.

Modi slams Pakistan

PM Modi also slammed Pakistan saying India's attempts at fostering peace were frustrated by Pakistan's hostility and betrayal.

"Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace," he added.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On