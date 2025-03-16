How PM Narendra Modi slammed Pakistan on Lex Fridman podcast: ‘Betrayal, hostility'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Pakistan on a podcast with Lex Fridman on Sunday, saying India's every attempt to foster peace was met with hostility and betrayal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with scientist and AI researcher Lex Fridman. (PTI)

He recalled that he had invited his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, hoping they could make a new beginning for the India-Pakistan relationship.

"Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace," he said.

PM Modi said he believes that even the people of Pakistan long for peace because they are tired of living in strife, unrest and relentless terror.

Talking about his initiatives to improve relations with Pakistan during his first term, he said he didn't get the desired outcomes.

"It was a diplomatic gesture unlike any in decades. The very people who once questioned my approach to foreign policy were taken aback when they learned I had invited all SAARC heads of state and our then President Pranab Mukherjee beautifully captured that historic gesture in his memoir," Modi said.

"This was a testament to how clear and confident India's foreign policy had become. This sent a clear message to the world about India's commitment to peace and harmony, but we didn't get the desired outcome," he added.

PM Modi lauds Donald Trump

Asked about Donald Trump's leadership, PM Modi said he appreciates the US president's "unwavering" dedication to America. Referring to the assassination bids on Trump last year, PM Modi lauded the American leader's resilience and determination.

He said he shares a strong bond with Donald Trump.

PM Modi opens up about the 2002 Godhra riots

PM Modi said that a fake narrative was spread regarding the Godhra case. Before 2002, Gujarat had witnessed over 250 riots, and communal violence was frequent. Also, he narrated how the world was witnessing a surge in terrorist activities and violence during those times. However, since 2002, not a single such riot has occurred in the state of Gujarat. The PM emphasized that his government does not engage in vote-bank politics but follows the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.” He also highlighted the fact that how people tried to malign his image after the riots but ultimately justice prevailed and the courts cleared his name.