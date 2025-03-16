Menu Explore
Who is Lex Fridman, the American podcaster who interviewed PM Narendra Modi?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2025 10:54 AM IST

Fridman announced Sunday's release through his social media on Saturday, terming it 'one of the most powerful conversations' of his life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman, a renowned podcaster and computer scientist from the United States, is set to be released on Sunday. The podcast was announced back in January.

Lex Fridman with PM Narendra Modi.(X/ Lex Fridman)
Lex Fridman with PM Narendra Modi.(X/ Lex Fridman)

Fridman announced the release through his social media on Saturday, terming it ‘one of the most powerful conversations’ of his life.

PM Modi also responded to the announcement by the MIT researcher, giving a hint about the topics covered in the podcast.

“It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics, including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas, and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!” Modi wrote on X.

Who is Lex Fridman?

Lex Fridman is a prominent scientist in the US, dealing with computer technology. He hosts ‘The Lex Fridman Podcast’, which debuted in 2018. It is in this podcast that PM Narendra Modi appeared.

Born in Chkalovsk in the erstwhile Soviet Union on August 15, 1983, Fridman grew up in Moscow. He moved to the US after the collapse of the Soviet Union and got his education from Drexel University, where his father also taught. He holds a PhD in electrical and computer engineering.

Fridman’s podcast is known for its engaging conversations with influential figures across science, technology, sports, and politics. The podcaster and MIT research scientist is “interested in robots and humans”, according to his bio on social media platform X.

Several global leaders and innovators have previously appeared on his podcast. The list includes Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US senator Bernie Sanders and many more. His ability to hold engaging conversations has seen his subscriber base on YouTube rise to an impressive 4.5 million.

Elon Musk heaped praises on Fridman's MIT study on driver behavior with Tesla’s semi-autonomous systems, catapulting him to fame within the tech community. He has also faced criticism for the study lacking peer review though.

Modi previously appeared on the People by WTF podcast, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in January. During this two-hour conversation, Modi delved into his early life, leadership philosophies and India’s technological advancement.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
