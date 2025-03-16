Narendra Modi podcast with Lex Fridman: PM mentions Trump assassination bid, lauds his resilience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his interview with AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman, appreciated US President Donald Trump's "unwavering" dedication to America. Referring to the assassination bids on Trump last year, PM Modi lauded the American leader's resilience and determination. PM Modi had visited the United States last month to meet with President Trump after the latter took charge of the office for a second term.(Bloomberg)

The prime minister was responding to Fridman's question about how he would describe Trump as a friend and as a leader.

Memories from 2019 Howdy Modi event

To make his point clear about Trump's dedication towards the United States, PM Modi recalled the 2019 'Howdy Modi' event that was held in Houston, recalling how the arena was jam-packed with a sea of people.

The prime minister described Trump's gesture to sit in the audience during his address to the gathering as a "remarkable one", considering that it was coming from the President of the United States.

Further, PM Modi mentioned that after he delivered his address at the event, he stepped down and requested to Trump if he would take a lap around the stadium with him. "In American life, it's almost impossible for the President to walk into a crowd of thousands. But without even a moment's hesitation, he agreed and started walking with me. His entire security detail was thrown off guard," the PM told Fridman.

Terming this moment he shared with Trump as a "truly touching" one, PM said that it showed him that the US president had courage.

‘Strong bond between us’

"He makes his own decisions, but also, he trusted me and my lead in that moment enough to have walked with me into the crowd. It was that sense of mutual trust, a strong bond between us, that I truly witnessed on that day," PM Modi said while praising the US president.

He recalled Trump's aura from that day, from the way he walked among the crowd of thousands, "without even asking security", and said that it was "truly amazing".

Trump's assassination bid

PM Modi recounted the assassination attempt from last year on the then presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying that in that moment, he saw the same "resilient and determined" US president whom he had witnessed in 2019, "the one who had walked hand in hand with me in that stadium".

The prime minister appreciated how Trump remained "unwaveringly dedicated" to the US even after being shot, saying that President's life was for his nation.

Trump's 'America First', Modi's 'Nation First'

"His reflection showed his 'America First' spirit, just as I believe in Nation First," PM Modi told Fridman.

The prime minister noted that it is because he also holds the ideology of 'India First', that him and the US president connect so well.

Citing the abundance of reportage on politicians, PM Modi said that it becomes one of the reasons behind people perceiving each other through the lens of these reports.

"People rarely get the chance to truly meet or personally know one another. And perhaps, third-party intervention is the real cause of tensions," he added.

Visiting Trump at White House for the first time

PM Modi recalled another memory of Trump, from the time he visited the US president at the White House for the first time. He said that since a lot had been reported about Trump, there existed several different perceptions about him.

"Even I had been briefed in many different ways before meeting him," he said, "But to my surprise, the very moment I stepped into the White House, he broke all formal protocols right away. And then, he personally took me on a tour of the White House."

The prime minister reminisced the way Trump showed him around the White House, and without any cues or notes, was telling him about everything present in there. The US President had told him about Abraham Lincoln living in the White House, why the courtroom was designed so long, which President sat where and on what date, all the nitty gritties.

"I found that incredibly impressive, it showed how much he honored the presidency and how respectful and deeply he was connected to America's history," the PM added.