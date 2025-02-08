Podcaster Lex Fridman, set to interview PM Modi, terms him the ‘most fascinating human being’

American podcaster Lex Fridman, who is set to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a few weeks, described him as the “most fascinating human being” he has ever studied. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during celebrations at the BJP HQ after the party won the Delhi Assembly election, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.(PTI)

Fridman also expressed his excitement about talking to Modi in his podcast for “several hours.”

“On top of the complex, deep history of India, and his role in it, just the human side of Modi is really interesting. For example, he has often done multi-day fasts (9+ days 🤯) for spiritual reasons. I fast often as well. So I'll do a 48-72 hour fast once I arrive to India before talking to him. It's a good opportunity to meditate, and to reflect on how incredibly lucky I am to be alive, to have the weird brain that sees so much beauty in the world even though I've increasingly seen a lot of the darker sides of human nature. And most of all... To reflect on how lucky I am to have so much love in my life,” Fridman wrote on X.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas, who recently met Modi in New Delhi, replied to the podcaster's post on Modi, saying, “He's awesome.”

Srinivas had expressed his “deep admiration” for the prime minister's dedication and vision in the following lines: “Modi Ji’s dedication to staying updated on the topic and his remarkable vision for the future.” The CEO concluded his post with a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.

Modi on Fridman's podcast

Fridman will visit India for the podcast, his first-ever trip to the country. It will also mark Modi’s second podcast appearance, having earlier sat down with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath in January.

“The Lex Fridman Podcast” is expected to focus on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India and the country’s advancements in AI.

Fridman is a prominent US-based computer scientist. He hosts ‘The Lex Fridman Podcast,’ which has featured prominent personalities including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since its debut in 2018.