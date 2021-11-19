Home / India News / 'The farmer of my country won': Congress after Centre repeals three farm laws
'The farmer of my country won': Congress after Centre repeals three farm laws

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation before leaving for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation before leaving for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’. PM Modi will also dedicate several new initiatives of the defence ministry to the nation.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 19, 2021 09:47 AM IST

    After Centre's decision, Congress says farmers have won

  • Nov 19, 2021 09:45 AM IST

    Capt Amarinder Singh thanks PM for repealing ‘black laws’

  • Nov 19, 2021 09:29 AM IST

    Section of farmers has remained unconvinced about the benefits of farm laws, PM laments

    The prime minister lamented a section of farmers has remained unconvinced about the benefits of the farm laws, prompting the government to take such a decision.

  • Nov 19, 2021 09:24 AM IST

    Govt to constitute a committee to work on a new framework for MSP

    “To make MSP more effective and transparent, A committee will be constituted to take decisions on all such issues, keeping in view the future. The committee will have representatives from central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, agricultural economists,” PM Modi said.

  • Nov 19, 2021 09:18 AM IST

    Centre repealing 3 farm laws, announces PM

    PM Modi announced that the government has decided to withdraw the three contentious farm laws, urging farmers to begin a new phase.

  • Nov 19, 2021 09:14 AM IST

    'Purpose of farm laws was to empower small farmers’

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that three farm laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers, adding that it was a demand by farmers, economists and agri experts.

  • Nov 19, 2021 09:12 AM IST

    PM Modi says govt ensured farmers reap benefits of crores of rupees spent on farmers’ infrastructure

    PM Modi said that the Central government has ensured that crores are spent on farmers’ infrastructure and farmers are benefitting from the platforms set up.

  • Nov 19, 2021 09:07 AM IST

    Govt took multi-faceted approach to help small scale farmers

    "Majority of farmers are small scale farmers. And to help them, we took on a multi-faceted approach from seed technology, crop insurance schemes," PM said.

  • Nov 19, 2021 09:05 AM IST

    PM Modi says he has focussed on farmers' welfare

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agriculture reforms and the welfare of farmers became his top priority after becoming PM in 2014.

  • Nov 19, 2021 08:53 AM IST

    PM Modi to address the nation at 9am

We will repeal all three farm laws, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in 2020, following protests by farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in 2020. (ANI/File)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 09:31 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
‘Pleasing that Kartapur corridor has reopened’: PM Modi in address to the nation

The over four-kilometre long Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.
PM Modi addressing the nation on Friday.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two policemen attack judge in Bihar court; HC asks DGP to file status report

The two policemen entered the courtroom during the hearing of a case involving them, allegedly pointed a gun at Additional District and Sessions Judge of Jhanjharpur Avinash Kumar, and attacked him.
The DGP was also directed to be present in the court on that day.(File photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 09:25 AM IST
PTI |
PM Modi says three central agri laws repealed, urges farmers to withdraw stir

He said the constitutional process to repeal the laws will begin soon.
PM Modi addresses the nation on Friday.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
PM Modi to attend conference of top police officers

Issues such as cybercrime, data governance, counter-terrorism challenges, Left-wing extremism, emerging trends in narcotics trafficking, prison reforms will be discussed at the conference
File photo: PM Modi (ANI)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 09:12 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
Watch Live: PM Modi addresses the nation

Through his address to the nation, PM Modi usually informs about the crucial decisions taken by the government.
File photo pf Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Gurupurab today, celebrations subdued due to Covid-19 restrictions

  • The festival is celebrated with great zeal around the world. In India especially, devotees take out a procession in their areas. It is followed by langar (devotional food offering).
Panj Pyare holding swords during a Nagar-kirtan procession ahead of Gurupurab, in Jaipur.(Ashok Sharma)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi to address the nation at 9am

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Extreme flooding at Tirupati after torrential rains; pilgrims stranded

  • Water levels in and around several areas of Tirupati, Tirumala and the rest of the Chittoor district have increased to alarming levels, leading to residents moving from their homes to seek safety.
Ghat roads of Tirupati which leads to Lord Venkateshwara Temple closed and footpaths remains to be closed till 19th November following heavy rainfall, in Tirupati.(ANI)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Heavy rain likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, flood alert for Anantapur & Kadapa

The IMD said that a depression in Bay of Bengal is moving into Anantapur-Bengaluru belt. It has also predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga districts.
Tamil Nadu too has witnessed heavy rainfall in the last few days. The depression is now moving northwards, which is expected to dump heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh.(Representative Photo/AFP)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
'Those who drink don’t lie': Official on mandatory vaccination to buy liquor

  • The district administration has instructed all liquor stores in Khandwa to sell alcohol only to those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Khandwa district excise office RP Kirar said “those who drink don’t lie”.(ANI)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
India Gandhi: Remembering country's first female PM on her 104th birthday

  • Born on November 19, 1917, as Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi, she was the daughter of the country's first prime minister Dr Jawahar Lal Nehru. During her life, she played a central role in the functioning of Indian National Congress (INC).
Indira Gandhi had the ability to mesmerise the poor and disadvantaged. (HT)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 06:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Breaking News: India reports 11,106 new Covid cases, 459 deaths

  • Breaking news Updates November 19, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PM Modi to handover locally produced military hardware to armed forces in Jhansi

  • The three-day-long ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' is being held in Jhansi as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’ celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over Light Combat Helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the third day of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv', in Jhansi on Wednesday.(ANI)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
