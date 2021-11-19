Three farm laws to be repealed: What were the demands of the farmers?

After almost a year-long protests against them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the government will repeal the three agricultural reform laws enacted last year. Modi said a section of farmers remained unconvinced about the benefits of the laws, prompting the government to take such a decision. Here is what the demands of the protesting farmers were:

-- Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, camped at Delhi border points since November 26 last year, demanding repeal of the laws. They sought the guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) to ensure procurement of crops at a suitable price

-- The farmers were also demanding written assurance for the continuation of MSP and conventional food grain procurement system

-- They have sought MSP as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. The panel said the government should raise MSP to at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production

-- The farmers’ organisations want the Mandi System to be protected

-- They also demanded the withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 as they feel that they would not get free electricity due to it

-- The farmers also demanded an end to the fines and jail sentences imposed for stubble burning.