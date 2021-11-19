Priyanka Gandhi says PM Modi didn't care about farmers, 'electoral defeat' prompted decision on farm laws

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “ignoring” the protests against the contentious farm laws for months only to repeal them after “seeing defeat” in the elections. In a series of tweets, the Congress general secretary said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t care either about the “martyrdom of over 600 farmers” or the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where protesting farmers were run over by the car of a Union minister’s son.

She alleged that leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insulted farmers by calling them “terrorists, traitors, goons, miscreants”, adding that the prime minister himself called the agitators ‘andolanjeevi’. Priyanka Gandhi said that it’s difficult to trust the prime minister’s intention and his “changed attitude.”

“Now that you have started seeing the defeat in the elections, you suddenly started to understand the truth of this country - that this country has been made by the farmers, this country belongs to the farmers, the farmer is the true caretaker of this country and no government can rule the country by crushing the interest of the farmers,” she tweeted.

600 से अधिक किसानों की शहादत

350 से अधिक दिन का संघर्ष, @narendramodi जी आपके मंत्री के बेटे ने किसानों को कुचल कर मार डाला, आपको कोई परवाह नहीं थी।



आपकी पार्टी के नेताओं ने किसानों का अपमान करते हुए उन्हें आतंकवादी, देशद्रोही, गुंडे, उपद्रवी कहा, आपने खुद आंदोलनजीवी बोला..1/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi is leading the Congress' campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly elections and has ruled out a pre-poll alliance with any political party.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Central government will repeal the three contentious farm laws as it failed to convince “a section of farmers” about the “benefits” of the legislation.

“To make MSP more effective and transparent, a committee will be constituted to take decisions on all such issues, keeping in view the future. The committee will have representatives from central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists, agricultural economists,” he said.