Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: What's open, what's closed tomorrow in poll-bound constituencies
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Representation of People Act, 1951, mandates businesses and establishments within voting areas to grant a holiday on election day.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Voting for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections, covering 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories, is set for Monday, May 20. Previous rounds occurred on April 19, 26, May 7, and 13, with the final two phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1.
Polling will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm, though those in line by 6 pm can still vote. This phase features the smallest number of constituencies, with just 49 seats hosting 695 candidates.
The Representation of People Act, 1951, mandates businesses and establishments within the voting area to grant a holiday on election day. This ensures that employees receive paid leave without any deduction from their salary.
What's closed?
Banks: In specific cities designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election. As per the RBI bank holiday list, banks in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Belapur will be closed.
Stock market: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on May 20 due to the fifth phase of voting for the general election in Mumbai.
Public holiday: According to ET, the Maharashtra government circular states that workers, officers, employees, and voters in the designated regions will be granted a paid holiday on voting day. In anticipation of this phase, a public holiday has been announced in Lucknow.
Educational institutions: On election day, schools and colleges will be closed as they serve as polling stations.
Closure of liquor shops: Liquor shops will remain closed in the polling constituencies, starting 48 hours before the voting, as part of the restrictions imposed.
What's open?
Banks in cities not mentioned in the specified list will continue their operations as usual.
Essential government services, including hospitals and medical facilities, will remain operational on polling day.
Private offices are expected to operate normally unless they have been declared holidays.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: List of constituencies going for polls
Bihar: 5/40 (Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur)
Maharashtra: 13/48 (Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South)
Odisha: 5/21 (Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska)
Uttar Pradesh: 14/80 (Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Amethi, Raebareli, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda)
Jammu and Kashmir (UT): 1/5 (Baramulla)
Jharkhand: 3/14 (Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh)
Ladakh (UT): 1/1 (Ladakh)
West Bengal: 7/42 (Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh)
