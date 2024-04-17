Lok Sabha elections: AAP launches 'AAP ka Ram Rajya’ website

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a website titled “Aap ka Ram Rajya” on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the first phase of which is slated to commence on April 19. At a press conference in the national capital, senior AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Jasmine Shah, launched the website. AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Singh and Jasmine Shah launch a website for the party's campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (PTI)

The party's objective in launching the website is to “highlight the initiatives undertaken by the party, drawing inspiration from the principles of Ram Rajya,” particularly in Delhi and Punjab.

According to statements reported by news agency ANI, MP Sanjay Singh highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party's administrations in Delhi and Punjab have undertaken significant initiatives, with their accomplishments now garnering attention from countries worldwide.

“In these 10 years, we not only formed the government thrice in Delhi but also formed the government in Punjab with an overwhelming majority. The Kejriwal government in Delhi and the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab have done such work, whose examples are being given by the countries of the world today. Delhi is the only state that has a profitable budget despite doing so much work. We are determined to fulfil our vision of Ram Rajya on the ground,” he said.

“Those who want to see our imagination of Ram Rajya must visit our website. What work have we done in Delhi and Punjab? You can see all that and then join us,” Sanjay Singh added.

‘Arvind Kejriwal is facing struggle like Lord Ram’: Atishi

During the website launch, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said that just as Lord Ram encountered several challenges in establishing Ram Rajya, Arvind Kejriwal similarly faced a demanding journey in fulfilling the pledges made to the residents of Delhi and Punjab.

“Being inspired by Ram Charit Manas, Kejriwal ji has said that he has been working for the last 9 years to fulfil the promises made by him to the people of Delhi and Punjab. Lord Ram had to face a struggle to fulfil Ram Rajya. He went into exile for 14 years but did not break his promise. Kejriwal also had to go through a similar struggle,” she said.

Atishi further said that the party introduced the website centered around Ram Rajya to demonstrate to the citizens of the nation the potential outcomes achievable by voting wisely.

“He (Kejriwal) sends a message from jail, asking if the water, electricity, and health arrangements in Delhi are fine or not. Kejriwal considers the two crore people of Delhi as his family. The work we have done in Delhi and Punjab is being shown to the entire country through the website ‘Aapka Ram Rajya’. We are doing this so that the people of the country can be told how their lives can change if they cast their vote at the right place,” she added.

(With ANI inputs)