Election officials in Kerala on the eve of the second phase of voting on Friday. (AFP)

Voting for the second of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections is to be held on Friday, with 88 constituencies across 12 states and a Union territory (Jammu and Kashmir) scheduled to poll. Some high-profile names in the fray in this phase include the Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, who are looking to retain Kerala’s Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram respectively; all 20 seats in the southern state will poll today....Read More

From the BJP, Hema Malini will hope for a hattrick from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. Overall, as many as 1202 candidates are in the fray from these 88 constituencies, with 158.8 million (15.88 crore) people, including 32.8 million (3.28 crore) young voters and 3.4 million (34 lakh) first-timers, eligible to vote.

The 12 states and the Union Territory where polling will take place in this leg are: Kerala (20/20), Karnataka (14/28), Rajasthan (13/25), Uttar Pradesh (8/80), Maharashtra (8/48), Madhya Pradesh (6/29), Assam (5/14), Bihar (5/40), Chhattisgarh (3/11), West Bengal (3/42), Manipur (1/2), Tripura (1/2), and Jammu (1/5).

In the first leg, voting for which was conducted last Friday, 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories went to polls.

Phase 1: April 19

Phase 2: April 26

Phase 3: May 7

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting (for all 543 seats): June 4