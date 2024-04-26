Edit Profile
    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: Voting in 88 seats to begin shortly

    Apr 26, 2024 6:27 AM IST
    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: All eyes are on Congress party's Rahul Gandhi, who is looking to retain his Wayanad seat in Kerala.
    Election officials in Kerala on the eve of the second phase of voting on Friday. (AFP)
    Voting for the second of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections is to be held on Friday, with 88 constituencies across 12 states and a Union territory (Jammu and Kashmir) scheduled to poll. Some high-profile names in the fray in this phase include the Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, who are looking to retain Kerala’s Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram respectively; all 20 seats in the southern state will poll today....Read More

    From the BJP, Hema Malini will hope for a hattrick from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. Overall, as many as 1202 candidates are in the fray from these 88 constituencies, with 158.8 million (15.88 crore) people, including 32.8 million (3.28 crore) young voters and 3.4 million (34 lakh) first-timers, eligible to vote.

    The 12 states and the Union Territory where polling will take place in this leg are: Kerala (20/20), Karnataka (14/28), Rajasthan (13/25), Uttar Pradesh (8/80), Maharashtra (8/48), Madhya Pradesh (6/29), Assam (5/14), Bihar (5/40), Chhattisgarh (3/11), West Bengal (3/42), Manipur (1/2), Tripura (1/2), and Jammu (1/5).

    In the first leg, voting for which was conducted last Friday, 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories went to polls.

    Phase 1: April 19

    Phase 2: April 26

    Phase 3: May 7

    Phase 4: May 13

    Phase 5: May 20

    Phase 6: May 25

    Phase 7: June 1

    Counting (for all 543 seats): June 4

     

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 26, 2024 6:27 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: ‘Very little progress in Thiruvananthapuram in 20 years,’ says BJP candidate

    Since the last 15-20 years, there has been very little progress in Thiruvananthapuram, and in the lives of many people who are suffering from many problems that have not been solved. I request everyone to come out and vote today. This is an important day, not just for democracy, but for the future of Thiruvananthapuram and the future of your own families and children: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister

    Apr 26, 2024 6:15 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: Chief Election Commissioner appeals to people to vote

    We have been preparing for the last 2 years. The arrangements are in place at all the booths. All arrangements have been made for the voters including drinking water, fans. The voters need to come out and vote: Rajiv Kumar

    Apr 26, 2024 6:06 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: Mock polling underway in Thiruvananthapuram

    Mock polling being carried out at polling booth in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

    Congress's Shashi Tharoor is the 2-term and incumbent MP from here, and is up against Union Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP.

    Apr 26, 2024 5:47 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 Live: Polling to begin at 7am

    In the second phase, as many as 1202 candidates are in the fray. A total of 158.8 million (15.88 crore) people, including 32.8 million (3.28 crore) young voters and 3.4 million (34 lakh) first-timers, are eligible to vote in this leg.

    Voting for the first phase was held on April 19, for 102 seats in 21 states and UTs.

