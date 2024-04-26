 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sandalwood stars Yash, Rakshit Shetty and others cast their votes. Watch | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sandalwood stars Yash, Rakshit Shetty and others cast their votes. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 02:31 PM IST

KGF star Yash was spotted at a polling booth while casting his vote in Bengaluru’s Hosakerehalli.

Bengaluru along with other parts of Karnataka is voting today for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections and movie stars from Kannada film industry too stepped out to cast their vote on the polling day.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sandalwood stars Yash, Rakshit Shetty cast their votes
KGF star Yash was spotted at a polling booth while casting his vote in Bengaluru’s Hosakerehalli. He was also seen interacting with the voters at the polling booth.

Also Read - Long queue at Bengaluru eatery giving free butter dosa, juice to voters. Watch

Speaking to reporters, Yash said, “The government should do what it is supposed to do and it should let people do what they are doing. I think interference should be less. Empowerment should be done, there are so many things, that I expect as a citizen.”

Another Sandalwood star Rakshit Shetty too went to his homeland, Udupi, to cast his vote. He arrived at a polling booth along with family members and exercised his democratic franchise.

Actor-turned-politician Nikhil Gowda cast his vote along with his father and former CM HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.

Actress Ragini Dwivedi voted on a polling day and shared a long post about her voting experience. She also said that voting can create a necessary impact in society and every vote counts. Ragini wrote, “I just got back from casting my vote in the general election, and let me tell you, there's something incredibly empowering about it. It's not just about pressing a button, it's about making your voice heard, about shaping the future of our country. I know sometimes it feels like our individual votes don't count for much, but trust me, they do. Every single vote is like a drop in the ocean, and together, they have the power to create waves of change.” She also further urged the voters to step out and cast their vote.

Pushpa actor Daali Dananjaya also voted along with his family and shared pictures on social media.

The Sandalwood actors have been active in public life by supporting their favourite candidates in various elections. Actor Darshan also lent his support to Mandya’s Congress candidate ‘Star Chandru’ who is contesting against HD Kumaraswamy.

Actor Shivarajkumar’s wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, is also contesting from Shivamogga against BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sandalwood stars Yash, Rakshit Shetty and others cast their votes. Watch
Follow Us On