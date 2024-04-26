‘Will win with 6-7 lakh margin’: Mathura BJP candidate Hema Malini

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from UP's Mathura seat, said on Friday that she would win the elections by a margin of over six lakh votes. BJP candidate from Mathura Hema Malini (PTI)

"There are talks of 6 lakh or 7 lakh. Whatever happens. It'll be very good," Hema Malini was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Hema Malini further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adiyanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their contribution to the country.

"PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Home Minister Amit Shah have done a lot for the country. We are definitely winning; there is no problem," she added.

Malini expressed confidence in her electoral prospects as polling is underway in several key constituencies across India.

“It is going well so far. It is 100% better than the first phase because our party workers are working hard and even I appealed to the people personally to come out and vote and people are coming out in large numbers to vote. I am very sure everything is going to be good... We were anyway going good, but with the 'gathbandhan' we are going to perform twice as well,” she said to news agency ANI.

The Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, located in UP's heart, is currently witnessing a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Known for its significance, this constituency has historically been a stronghold for multiple parties, showcasing the ever-changing landscape of electoral dynamics.

Malini is a two-time MP from Mathura and is aiming for her third consecutive win in the 2024 LS elections.

Drawing from her past, the actor-turned-politician emphasised the importance of translating support for PM Modi into votes, urging citizens to participate in the democratic process actively.

Malini's daughters Isha and Ahana Deol have actively rallied support for their mother's candidacy.

The polling is underway across 88 constituencies spanning 13 states and one Union Territory as part of the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Out of UP's 80 constituencies, eight are voting today. These constituencies include Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr.

The voting commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. It is part of the seven-phased LS election schedule, slated to conclude on June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.