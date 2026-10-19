Long distance: India’s protest sites drift from power centres

Vinay Sreenivasa spent three years fighting the restriction of protests in Bengaluru to a single, low-visibility ground: Freedom Park, the site of a former central jail in Gandhi Nagar. So, when flash protests erupted across Delhi last week — small groups marching through Connaught Place, Sansad Marg and Dilli Haat INA, with some even attempting to reclaim the barricaded stretch of Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a designated site — the lawyer-activist who runs the Campaign for the

Activists hold placards with slogans reading 'Reclaim Jantar Mantar', 'Rollback SIR', and 'Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign' during a protest march organized by Justice Morcha from the Press Club of India to Jantar Mantar, (PTI)