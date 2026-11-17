Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said all 24 Indian seafarers aboard the 25-member Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS were “completely safe”.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, November 17, 2026. (REUTERS)

The tanker was reportedly targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

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“All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries,” Sonowal said in a post on X.

He added that the government was closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the ship management company.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, citing a third-party report, on Monday said a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was attacked about seven nautical miles north of Oman's Khasab, disabling the vessel and causing an engine-room fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, citing a third-party report, on Monday said a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was attacked about seven nautical miles north of Oman's Khasab, disabling the vessel and causing an engine-room fire. {{/usCountry}}

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It did not verify the nationality of the crew.

The crew was reported safe, while the extent of damage and any environmental impact were not yet known, it added.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.

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Four oil tankers catch fire in Hormuz after hitting naval mine

Meanwhile, Iran said that four oil tankers had been damaged in and around the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours. The Iranian Navy reported that a fourth tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine, news agency ANI reported.

According to the Iranian Navy, the tanker caught fire after colliding with a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. The Navy alleged that the vessel was navigating through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian Navy's Public Relations department, warned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime areas without coordination with the country's armed forces, according to ANI.

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