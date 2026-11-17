Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said all 24 Indian seafarers aboard the 25-member Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS were “completely safe”.
The tanker was reportedly targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
“All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries,” Sonowal said in a post on X.
He added that the government was closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the ship management company.
“We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers,” he said.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, citing a third-party report, on Monday said a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was attacked about seven nautical miles north of Oman's Khasab, disabling the vessel and causing an engine-room fire.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, citing a third-party report, on Monday said a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was attacked about seven nautical miles north of Oman's Khasab, disabling the vessel and causing an engine-room fire.
{{/usCountry}}
It did not verify the nationality of the crew.
The crew was reported safe, while the extent of damage and any environmental impact were not yet known, it added.
UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Four oil tankers catch fire in Hormuz after hitting naval mine
Meanwhile, Iran said that four oil tankers had been damaged in and around the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours. The Iranian Navy reported that a fourth tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine, news agency ANI reported.
According to the Iranian Navy, the tanker caught fire after colliding with a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. The Navy alleged that the vessel was navigating through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off.
In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Iranian Navy's Public Relations department, warned shipping operators against entering restricted maritime areas without coordination with the country's armed forces, according to ANI.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/LPG tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers targeted in missile attack in Strait of Hormuz, all safe, says Union minister
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks