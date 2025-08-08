Lucknow battered by heavy rain, IMD issues yellow alerts for parts of Uttar Pradesh

A heavy downpour along with thunderstorms on Thursday lashed Uttar Pradesh's capital city, Lucknow, bringing some relief from rising humidity levels. Heavy showers on Thursday brought traffic in Uttar Pradesh's capital city to a standstill.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

There is a possibility of heavy rain and thundershowers at many places in the eastern division of Uttar Pradesh on August 9, and at a few places in the division on August 10.

According to the regional meteorological department, Lucknow saw more than 6 cm of rainfall till 8.30 pm, during the last 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon remained weak over western Uttar Pradesh and normal over eastern Uttar Pradesh. During this period light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places over the entire state and heavy rainfall was also recorded at scattered places over eastern parts, accompanied with thunderstorms, the report added.

Traffic clogged in UP capital city

Heavy showers on Thursday brought traffic in Uttar Pradesh's capital city to a standstill. Several stretches across the city were reportedly dotted with congestions, that lasted up to hours.

Police personnel reportedly stepped in to manage the congestion manually after commuters were stuck on key roads as the traffic jams continued till late evening, disrupting daily lives.

Areas including Hazratganj, Gomti Nagar, Polytechnic crossing, Kamta crossing, Alambagh, and Shaheed Path saw significant waterlogging and were heavily affected by long tailbacks of vehicles.

The movement of emergency services were also disrupted. In parts of Gomti Nagar and near Lohia Path, ambulances were seen stuck in traffic with sirens blaring.

Lucknow's weather over the next few days

On Friday, Lucknow will be shrouded with cloudy skies and gusty winds, with multiple spells of rain more than 15 mm per hour, accompanied with thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will hover around 35°C and minimum around 26°C.

Moderate Thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speed between 41 to 61 kmph are forecasted over the city till 8.50 am. Cloud to ground lightning probability stands at 30–60%.

IMD has issued a yellow alert, the second level in its four-tier warning system, for likely chances of heavy rain at isolated places over the eastern and western parts of the state on August 8 and August 11.