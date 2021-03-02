Maha Covid-19: Many govt staff test positive, no gathering on Angarki Chaturthi

Many Maharashtra government officials have tested positive when they were screened on Monday before the budget session of the state legislature, Vidhan Bhavan said. At least 26 people tested positive, which included government staff, police personnel, other office-bearers of political parties, Vidhan Bhavan officials said.

According to officials of Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, these 26 people had earlier applied for passes to attend the session on behalf of their respective offices.

The state is witnessing a sudden spike in daily infections as the number of daily infections rose from 4,000 something to 8,000 in February. On March 1, the state reported 6,397 fresh cases, lower than the daily count of the last five days. The cumulative caseload in the state stands at 21,61,467.

More than half of Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet have tested positive since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. At least six ministers, including Anil Deshmukh, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Rajendra Shigne, Rajesh Tope, Bachchu Kadu tested positive in February.

Districts have imposed restrictions like night curfew, weeklong lockdown etc to contain the fresh spread of the disease. The government has barred any political, religious gathering across the state starting from February 22.

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai has disallowed physical darshan on the occasion of Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi on Tuesday. The temple trust announced earlier that only those devotees with pre-issued QR codes will be allowed entry inside the temple.

In the second phase of vaccination, as many as 27,115 beneficiaries, including 3,777 senior citizens and 946 people aged 45 and above with co-morbidities, were inoculated on Monday. Several districts, including Amravati, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Solapur and Thane have either not reported any vaccination or partially uploaded data (on all eligible groups) due to technical glitches, reported PTI.

