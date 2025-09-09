Mahagathbandhan MPs will also vote for CP Radhakrishnan: JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha

Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Tuesday claimed that many Opposition leaders will also vote for the NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential election. JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha thanked CP Radhakrishnan for nominating him as his polling agent.(Sansad TV)

Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is also a polling agent for Radhakrishnan, extended support to the NDA candidate and expressed confidence in his victory.

He said, "NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will get more votes than the number of the NDA alliance. Many leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will also vote for the NDA candidate. CP Radhakrishnan ji has nominated me as his polling agent."

Radhakrishnan had nominated Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, along with the JDU MP, as his polling agents for the polling and counting of votes on Tuesday.

NDA MPs have backed Radhakrishnan, and 424 MPs are likely to vote for him.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma and RLM's National President Upendra Kushwaha said the NDA's candidate was heading for a win.

Rajesh Verma said, "NDA will surely win the Vice-President elections. We are all united."

"We are confident of winning the elections. NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will become the Vice-President of the nation," Upendra Kushwaha told reporters.

AIADMK MP M. Thambidurai stated that the party is supporting Radhakrishnan as he is an OBC leader and hails from Tamil Nadu.

He told ANI, "Our leader, Edappadi Palaniswami, general secretary of AIADMK, has already recommended and supported Radhakrishnan. He directed us to vote for him. Therefore, all AIADMK MPs are assembled here... Edappadi Palaniswami clearly wants to support the Tamil man, especially since he comes from the OBC category and that too from Tamil Nadu. Therefore, it is a great honour for the people of Tamil Nadu."

Hitting at DMK for supporting the Opposition's candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, Thambidurai said that the public in Tamil Nadu will not vote for DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"DMK is exposed for not voting in favour of CP Radhakrishnan. In the upcoming election, Tamil Nadu people will definitely vote against DMK because they did not support the Tamil candidate as vice president," he said.

The voting for the Vice Presidential election began at 10 am on Tuesday. NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and the joint Opposition's Sudershan Reddy are contesting against each other.

The counting of the votes will take place later in the evening.