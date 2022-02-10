Civil society groups identify 4 major sources of waste in Aarey, submit report

MUMBAI: Volunteers with the Save Aarey movement and local NGO Empower Foundation have identified four major sources of waste inside Aarey Colony, namely dry household waste from Adivasi settlements, mixed waste from stables, garbage left by tourists, and construction debris that is brought in and dumped in an organised fashion by trucks. They have listed the findings in a report submitted to the Maharashtra cabinet minister for environment on Wednesday.

The report, which has been supported by local MLA Ravindra Waikar, also proposes a range of measures to combat these sources of waste.

The report follows a ‘mega clean up drive’ held in Aarey on January 23, organised by Save Aarey volunteers and Empower Foundation, along with the Aarey dairy department, the forest department, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which deployed a total of 180 staff for the effort.

A total of 17 metric tonnes of mixed waste was removed from the area (the largest in any clean up drive so far), using 11 excavators and eight dump trucks, across 56 unauthorised dumps which were identified through field surveys in November.

“Post the drive, we have mapped the region in into six zones for ease of coverage and regular clean-ups through focused weekend drives MCGM, forest dept., tribal residents, and citizen volunteers... Public outreach programmes are being covered in problem areas like Unit 13, 32, 7, Sai Bangoda, Adarsh Nagar etc. and this will continue,” the report states. However, it also emphasises that full coverage of the area is yet to be received.

“The cleaning drive was limited to P South ward... but a substantial part of Aarey falls under KE Ward and some part in S Ward, which need to be addressed. According to our estimates, KE ward has three large landfills and there are some large landfills in PS Ward near Dairy Unit 13 and Adarsh Nagar,” said Jalpesh Mehta, founder, Empower Foundation. He added that the aim of their report is to demonstrate the success of their intervention and garner official support to continue the same.

The report also proposes a range of measures to combat the broad sources of waste which volunteers have been able to identify through the clean-up drive. For example, in Aarey’s 27 padas, the report advocates for regular waste pickups by the BMC (which are currently lacking), along with increasing the number of waste bins for each hamlet.

It also proposes to involve residents in the efforts (through contractual employment) and bring in private dry waste aggregators to supplement the BMC’s efforts. Another key intervention is that checkpoints be set up to keep an eye on the movement of heavy vehicles carrying construction waste into Aarey, particularly at night. It has also been recommended to deploy marshals to patrol tourist spots like Picnic Point and Chhota Kashmir, and levy fines on violators.

Local MLA Ravindra Waikar, who on January 20 had committed to providing ₹25 lakh from the local area development fund to clean up Aarey’s garbage dumps over the next three months, said, “The drives will continue with the objective of making Aarey garbage free and for implementing sustainable garbage management across the 27 tribal padas and tabelas.”

G Mallikarjun, park director, SGNP, under whose jurisdiction Aarey’s 800 acres of notified forests falls, said, “As far as the forest area is concerned, we have deployed four forest guards and one forester to keep a check on any unauthorised waste dumping. If there is any such incident, we will initiate a clean-up. Regarding areas like Chhota Kashmir and Picnic Point, they are not included in the demarcated forest area, so waste management over there still lies with the MCGM and dairy department.”