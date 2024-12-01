Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Oath taking ceremony to be on December 5

Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: The chiefs of the Mahayuti alliance met home minister Amit Shah on Thursday for a final discussion

Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: The Maharashtra Chief Minister's pick for the winning Mahayuti alliance is yet to be announced, but NCP chief Ajit Pawar has confirmed that a BJP candidate will take the top post and there will be deputy chief ministers from the other parties in the alliance....Read More

NCP's Pawar also said that the oath-taking ceremony for the new CM would take place on 5 December.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also confirmed that the ceremony would take place on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Reports have also indicated that caretaker CM Eknath Shinde was ‘upset’ by the decision made by the BJP high command and had gone to his native village after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

Before the meeting, Shinde had clarified that any decision on the Chief Minister's post by the top BJP leadership would be acceptable to him.

“I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take,” Shinde said during a press conference in Thane.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the Mahayuti parties of delaying the process of government formation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said, “They (Mahayuti allies) never thought they would come to power again, so they had no planning on who would be the CM or the council ministers. This is why government formation is taking time.”

The MVA has also flagged alleged issues with electronic voting machines, with several leaders calling for a recount using paper ballots.

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the 280-member assembly with 132 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar—secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.