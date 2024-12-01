Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Oath taking ceremony to be on December 5
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: The Maharashtra Chief Minister's pick for the winning Mahayuti alliance is yet to be announced, but NCP chief Ajit Pawar has confirmed that a BJP candidate will take the top post and there will be deputy chief ministers from the other parties in the alliance....Read More
NCP's Pawar also said that the oath-taking ceremony for the new CM would take place on 5 December.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also confirmed that the ceremony would take place on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.
Reports have also indicated that caretaker CM Eknath Shinde was ‘upset’ by the decision made by the BJP high command and had gone to his native village after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.
Before the meeting, Shinde had clarified that any decision on the Chief Minister's post by the top BJP leadership would be acceptable to him.
“I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take,” Shinde said during a press conference in Thane.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has accused the Mahayuti parties of delaying the process of government formation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said, “They (Mahayuti allies) never thought they would come to power again, so they had no planning on who would be the CM or the council ministers. This is why government formation is taking time.”
The MVA has also flagged alleged issues with electronic voting machines, with several leaders calling for a recount using paper ballots.
The BJP emerged as the largest party in the 280-member assembly with 132 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar—secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray calls for statewide protest against EVMs
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has suggested that all MVA partners, including the NCP(Sharad Pawar) and Congress, should undertake statewide protest against EVM in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Eknath Shinde falls sick amid CM suspense
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Eknath Shinde's family doctor told news agency ANI that he has been suffering from fever and a throat infection for the past two days.
The doctor mentioned that a team of three to four doctors is treating Eknath Shinde in his native village in Satara district, Maharashtra.
The doctor said, "He is doing fine now. He has been experiencing fever, body pain, throat infection, and cold for the past two days. We have administered antibiotics. A team of three to four doctors is attending to him."
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Aditya Thackeray claims there is anarchy in the country regarding government formation
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray congratulated the whoever will be the new C,M but claimed that the nation is witnessing "anarchy".
"The date (of the oath-taking ceremony) comes from the Governor's Office. We congratulate the person who is going to take the oath. There seems to be anarchy in seen in the country. Someone has to claim to form Govt, show majority and then all this is decided, has anything happened so far..," said MLA Aaditya Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Bunty Shelke given show cause notice for calling Nana Patole an ‘RSS agent’
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: On Saturday, the Maharashtra Congress unit issued a show cause notice to party candidate Bunty Shelke for his comments about state unit chief Nana Patole following their defeat in the assembly elections.
Shelke had accused Patole of being an "RSS agent" after losing to BJP candidate Pravin Datke in the Nagpur Central constituency.
Shelke has been asked to clarify his remarks within two days or face suspension for making "false allegations" against Patole.
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: Oath taking ceremony to be held on December 5
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: In a post on social media platform X, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrasekhar Bawankule confirmed that the oath taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government would take place on December 5.
He wrote, “Oath-taking ceremony of the Maha-Yuti Government in Maharashtra. It will be held in the presence of the pride of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.”
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: CM to be from BJP, Eknath Shinde reportedly upset
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: On Thursday , Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, along with Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, met home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital.
NCP chief Ajit Pawar then confirmed to the press that the next CM would be from the BJP.
Eknath Shinde was "upset" and had travelled to his native village amid the delay in forming the government. However, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant dismissed these claims, clarifying that Shinde would return soon and that the next cabinet would be finalised shortly.
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: NCP - SP leader claims data erased from EVMS by ECI
Maharashtra CM News Live Updates: NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad alleged that the ECI has erased important data from EVMS used during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.
“We wanted to have a recounting of the machines that were there on the table along with the data. Now, they are saying that the data has been wiped out and they will show new data, and re-count and show it. Then, no mistake will be seen in it, is it a joke? The data on which we have doubts has been wiped out, so are we blind?” he said.