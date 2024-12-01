‘Insult to Maharashtra’: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on delay in government formation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday slammed the BJP-led NDA, saying it is disrespectful to both Maharashtra and the Election Commission that they have delayed forming a government after the election results.



“To not be able to decide on a chief minister, and form government, for more than a week after result day, is not just an insult to Maharashtra (for taking our state so lightly) but also to the assistance provided by their dearest Election Commission,” Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Shivsena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray along with party leaders (PTI File Photo) (PTI)

He alleged that rules seem to apply only to opposition parties and criticised the unilateral declaration of the swearing-in date as ‘anarchy.’ Thackeray also added that the caretaker chief minister is on a ‘mini vacation.’

“It seems that rules only apply to the opposition parties, while rules don’t for some special ones. To declare the swearing in date, unilaterally, without even staking claim to form government and show numbers to the Hon’ble Governor, is pure anarchy. And in all this, the caretaker cm is on a mini vacation, as per the phase of the moon, as we’ve regularly observed earlier too,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

Aaditya Thackeray said those able to form the government in Maharashtra are prioritising Delhi trips. He also questioned why presidential rule hasn't been imposed yet and congratulated the eventual leader, acknowledging the ECI mandate.

“In the meanwhile, Maharashtra seems like no priority for those who could form government. They’re enjoying their Delhi trips. Presidential rule? Shouldn’t it have been in place by now? Wouldn’t it have been, had the opposition had the numbers, with a decision pending? Anyway, our congratulations to whoever will eventually be sworn in, thanks to the mandate of the ECI,” Aaditya Thackeray added in his post.

Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday clarified that he went to his native village in Satara to rest after a hectic election schedule and said he is ‘doing good now.’