New Maharashtra CM to take oath on Dec 5, announces state BJP chief amid suspense over pick

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra chief minister will be held on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced amid suspense over who will take the oath. Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde with deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.(ANI)

"Oath-taking ceremony of the Maha-Yuti Government in Maharashtra



It will be held in the presence of the pride of the world, Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai," the BJP leader posted on X.



Bawankule's remark comes amid continued suspense over the chief minister pick, days after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide win in the state assembly elections.

Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar met Shah and Nadda

On Thursday, caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss government formation in the state.



A key Mahayuti alliance meeting was put off and rescheduled for Sunday as Eknath Shinde headed to his native village in Satara district.



The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 132 seats, followed by allies Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP with 41 seats.



Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday told ANI that Shinde will make a significant decision by Sunday.

"According to me, whenever Eknath Shinde thinks that he needs some time to think he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he will take a big decision. It can be anything, a political decision.... Everything will be cleared by Monday evening... The oath-taking ceremony should be held before the 5th of December as we have preparations in this manner..." the Sena leader said.



Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, considered a frontrunner for the top post, said,"In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results."



“A few people had doubts, but Eknath Shinde ji has clarified those today. We will soon meet our leaders and finalise the decision,” Fadnavis was quoted by ANI as saying.



