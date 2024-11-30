Maharashtra CM live updates: Eknath Shinde to take ‘big decision’ amid suspense over power-sharing

Maharashtra CM live updates: Dismissing reports that Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is "upset" amid speculations over the chief ministerial candidate, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant clarified that Shinde would return from his native village on Saturday, and the next cabinet would be finalised soon. Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis (a frontrunner for the CM post), NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday to discuss the ongoing deadlock over the chief ministerial decision....Read More

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat emphasised that the name of Maharashtra’s Chief Ministerial candidate should be announced soon and that Eknath Shinde would take a major decision within 24 hours. Addressing Shinde's visit to his native village in Satara district amid the suspense, Shirsat on Friday said, "When he (Eknath Shinde) has to make a big decision, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he (Eknath Shinde) will take a very big decision."

Shirsat also reiterated that Shinde is focused on Maharashtra politics and has no interest in taking up a position in the Union Cabinet. "Yesterday the leaders of Maharashtra met at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah... PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra... The name of the Maharashtra CM should be declared by today midnight. I have the information that the oath-taking ceremony will be on December 2," Shirsat told ANI.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results, declared on November 23, saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance win a landslide majority, yet the alliance is still finalizing its Chief Ministerial choice.

The BJP emerged as the largest party in the 280-member Assembly with 132 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar—secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.