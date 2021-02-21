Maharashtra Covid-19 spike: Decision on night curfew in Nagpur, Amravati soon
Night curfew may soon come back in Maharashtra districts, including Nagpur, Yavatmal, Amravati as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases is on a steady rise. A decision in this regard will be taken soon by the government, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. Amravati, Akola are under weekend lockdown this Saturday, Sunday, and Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown till February 28.
To reimpose restrictions like night curfew and local lockdown, which have been done away with by the Centre, the state government will have to intimate the ministry of home affairs. The state might also refer to it as restrictions, without terming it lockdown. Reports said if night lockdown is reimposed in Maharashtra districts, then it will be for 12 hours this time.
The state, which was a hotbed of Covid-19 infections when the pandemic broke out in 2020, has sen a resurgence of cases since this week. The number of daily cases crossed 6,000 in the last two days, making the state the largest contributor to India's daily caseload. Though reopening, especially that of Mumbai locals, is being blamed for Covid-19 cases rising out of control, the situation is districts is equally worrying.
On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 897 fresh Covid-19 cases, which was the highest among all other cities and districts in the state. The tally was also the highest single-day rise in Mumbai since December.
Amravati reported 806 Covid-19 cases, while Akola division, which includes Amravati district and Amravati municipal corporation, reported 1,726 fresh cases. Thane on Saturday reported 508 new Covid-19 cases.
While the districts are mulling imposing restrictions, in Mumbai the focus is more on surveillance. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has deployed marshals to track people violating Covid-19 norms in crowded areas like train platforms. Buildings with more than five positive cases of Covid-19 are also being sealed.
Chhattisgarh CM requests Rajnath to expedite army cantonment set up at Bilaspur
