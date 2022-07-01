'Don't toy with environment…': Uddhav's warning after Shinde's Aarey reversal

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched an all out attack on the Eknath Shinde government after it overturned the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi regime's decision to shift the Metro 3 car shed out of the Aarey colony.

During his address at the Sena Bhawan in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena chief expressing fears that the government's decision will lead to the Aarey forests being gradually opened for development.

“Don't project anger for me on Mumbaikars. Don't change the proposal for the metro shed. Don't toy with the environment of Mumbai,” the former chief minister said.



After he took over as the chief minister in 2019, Uddhav Thackeray had stayed the construction of the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro 3 corridor and appointed a panel to look for alternative plots. The Aghadi government had designated Aarey Colony as a reserve forest.

The previous government and the Centre were embroiled in a tussle over the proposed car depot plot in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg, thereby delaying the underground metro project.



During his address, Thackeray hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and pitched for the right to recall for the voters.

“Those who have formed the new government, have made a so-called Shiv Sainik as the CM. I was saying the same thing 2.5 years ago. The same formula was decided between me and Amit Shah that Shiv Sena and BJP will share the CM position for half term each. Whatever is happening today would have happened with respect,” he said.

“Why BJP did it now and not then when Shiv Sena was officially with you in the state and at Centre,” Thackeray asked.