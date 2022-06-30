Home / India News / What did Uddhav Thackeray say after Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra CM?
india news

What did Uddhav Thackeray say after Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra CM?

Eknath Shinde's elevation to the top post comes a day after Thackeray resigned in wake of the Supreme Court clearing the deck for his Maha Vikas Aghadi government's trust vote in the assembly.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Published on Jun 30, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis after they took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!” the former chief minister tweeted in Maharashtra.

Shinde's elevation to the top post comes a day after Thackeray resigned in wake of the Supreme Court clearing the deck for his Maha Vikas Aghadi government's trust vote in the assembly.

“I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as CM and MLC,” Thackeray said as he announced his decision to step down in a virtual address.

Thackeray resigned after his efforts to quell the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 40 Sena MLAs failed. After endless appeals failed to convince the rebels, the Thackeray Sena turned into a combative mode after the Shinde camp named their group as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb', triggering a war with the Thackeray clan to claim the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
uddhav thackeray eknath shinde
uddhav thackeray eknath shinde
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out