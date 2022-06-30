What did Uddhav Thackeray say after Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra CM?

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis after they took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra respectively.



“Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!” the former chief minister tweeted in Maharashtra.



Shinde's elevation to the top post comes a day after Thackeray resigned in wake of the Supreme Court clearing the deck for his Maha Vikas Aghadi government's trust vote in the assembly.

“I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as CM and MLC,” Thackeray said as he announced his decision to step down in a virtual address.



Thackeray resigned after his efforts to quell the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 40 Sena MLAs failed. After endless appeals failed to convince the rebels, the Thackeray Sena turned into a combative mode after the Shinde camp named their group as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb', triggering a war with the Thackeray clan to claim the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

