The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA has suspended the food business licences of two of Pune’s best-known eateries, Hotel Vaishali and Roopali Restaurant on FC Road, with immediate effect after inspections found serious violations of food safety standards.

Both establishments were inspected on November 13, during which serious lapses in kitchen hygiene, food storage, cross-contamination risks, and mandatory safety records were found. (HT File)

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According to FDA officials, the action was taken under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign initiated by FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Both establishments were inspected on November 13, during which serious lapses in kitchen hygiene, food storage, cross-contamination risks, and mandatory safety records were found.

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The teams worked under the guidance of joint commissioner Shrikant R Karkale and on the orders of designated officer and assistant commissioner (food) Syed Imran Hashmi, they said.

The food licences of both hotels have been suspended forthwith under section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and they have been directed to cease business immediately.

Officials said both food business operators have been asked to stop selling food, including through takeaway and home delivery, until they rectify the deficiencies and obtain written clearance from the FDA.

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{{^usCountry}} “The FDA has directed both establishments to rectify all serious deficiencies and undergo fresh inspections. They cannot resume any food business activity until they meet the prescribed food safety standards and receive written permission from the department. The suspension covers all food sales, including takeaway orders and home delivery,” Karkale said. What FDA found {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The FDA has directed both establishments to rectify all serious deficiencies and undergo fresh inspections. They cannot resume any food business activity until they meet the prescribed food safety standards and receive written permission from the department. The suspension covers all food sales, including takeaway orders and home delivery,” Karkale said. What FDA found {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, Vaishali Hotel recorded a score of 58 out of 98and was marked ‘non-compliant’. Roopali Hotel was also inspected, and, following a hearing, the department issued the suspension order that same day.

The inspection at Vaishali Hotel found that the kitchen had inadequate space, with freezers used to store raw materials placed next to the women’s toilet. The dosa and uttappa griddle was located beside the men’s toilet, while washed utensils were kept on a table outside the toilet. Cooked rice, boiled potatoes and other prepared food items were found stored in an open corridor.

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The preparation of idli and dosa batter was also being carried out in an open and unsafe area. Raw chopped vegetables were placed directly above prepared food, creating a risk of cross-contamination.

Other deficiencies included the absence of insect-proof doors in the kitchen, missing temperature records and an updated drinking water test report. A valid FoSTaC-trained supervisor was also not present during the inspection.

The FDA said the violations were serious because the restaurant had previously been inspected in June 2026 and issued a notice to make improvements. However, similar deficiencies were found again. Assistant commissioner (food) Syed Imran Hashmi subsequently ordered the immediate suspension of its licence.

The inspection at the Roopali Hotel found that the kitchen was open and inadequately protected against dust, dirt and insects. Water stagnation, poor cleaning and improper waste disposal were also reported.

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Furthermore, raw materials, semi-processed food and ready-to-eat items were found stored without proper covering and without labels or ‘use by’ dates. The inspection also found that raw and cooked food were not kept separately. Temperature-control records, a food safety management system (FSMS) plan, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and FoSTaC training records were also missing.