Mumbai, Oct 11 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government is undertaking detailed planning to provide employment, foodgrains, drinking water and fodder for livestock in drought-affected areas over the next six to eight months.

Maharashtra govt to submit detailed memorandum for Central drought relief

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At a meeting with a Central drought assessment team at his official residence here, Fadnavis said deficient rainfall during a crucial stage of crop growth had severely affected soybean cultivation in several areas, while cotton, tur and sugarcane crops had also suffered damage.

The prospects for rabi sowing are bleak due to water shortages, leaving farmers with little scope to make up for their kharif crop losses through subsequent cultivation, he said.

Small farmers dependent on agricultural labour for livelihood are facing economic hardship, and the government will provide assistance through employment generation and food security schemes, Fadnavis said.

He expressed confidence that the Central team, which visited drought-affected villages and interacted with farmers, would submit a report highlighting the severity of the situation to the Union government.

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{{^usCountry}} "Water sources have dried up in several parts of Maharashtra, particularly in small rural villages, necessitating extensive arrangements for tanker-based supply. The state government is planning to use technology to ensure transparent and systematic distribution of water through tankers," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Water sources have dried up in several parts of Maharashtra, particularly in small rural villages, necessitating extensive arrangements for tanker-based supply. The state government is planning to use technology to ensure transparent and systematic distribution of water through tankers," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Fadnavis said drinking water requirements of people and livestock will be prioritised, with available water reserved for drinking purposes until August 2027.

Water for other uses would be made available only after these requirements were met, he added.

"The government will also undertake desilting, repairs and rejuvenation of water storage structures under various Central and state schemes. Works in 25,000 villages had earlier provided relief even when the water deficit was between 15 and 17 per cent," Fadnavis said, adding that software and mobile applications would be used to ensure transparency in implementation.

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The available fodder stock in various districts is estimated to last 90 to 120 days, the chief minister said, adding that production will be increased in watershed areas with adequate soil moisture.

He said the government would procure fodder at declared rates and arrange for its storage.

"Procurement from other states with better rainfall would also be considered if necessary," he said, adding that fodder and cattle camps will be set up wherever required, while water conservation works will be undertaken with public participation to generate employment in rural areas.

He said the state government will submit a detailed memorandum, supported by data and prepared in accordance with the Union government's norms, to seek drought relief.

"An advance memorandum had already been submitted following communication from the Union Agriculture Minister," Fadnavis said.

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He added that the Union Home Minister had assured the state that a meeting of an inter-ministerial group would be convened soon to expedite the relief process.

The state government will also coordinate with the Centre to ensure that farmers covered by crop insurance received their benefits at the earliest, he said.

The meeting was attended by Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil, and Central team head and Joint Secretary Muktanand Agrawal, among others.

Three teams of Central government officials visited agricultural fields and water sources in drought-affected villages across Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Washim and Yavatmal districts to assess the situation and interact with farmers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.