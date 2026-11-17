Independent Maharashtra MLC Satyajit Tambe has criticised NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for targeting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the plane crash that killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, saying it was wrong to exploit a tragedy for political gains without concrete evidence.

Rohit Pawar addressing the media during a press conference at YB Chavan Centre, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 16, 2026. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

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Rohit Pawar had accused Fadnavis of shielding the owners of VSR Ventures, the aviation firm that operated the Learjet 45 aircraft involved in the fatal crash near Baramati. He alleged that the investigation had stalled because of the close ties between Fadnavis and VSR Ventures owner V K Singh.

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Fadnavis, meanwhile, has written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking expeditious investigation into the crash and early release of the probe report.

Satyajit Tambe advises caution

Deep Dive Why did Satyajit Tambe criticise Rohit Pawar over his allegations against Devendra Fadnavis? Tambe said it was wrong to link Fadnavis to Ajit Pawar’s plane crash without concrete evidence or use the tragedy for political gain. He urged Rohit Pawar to show restraint and consider the gravity and timing of his statements. What has Rohit Pawar alleged about Fadnavis and the Ajit Pawar plane crash investigation? Rohit Pawar alleged that Fadnavis was shielding VSR Ventures’ owners because of their political ties. These are allegations; Fadnavis has sought an expedited investigation and early release of its findings. What investigation changes has Rohit Pawar called for in the plane crash case? Rohit Pawar has demanded that the investigation be transferred from the Maharashtra CID to the CBI. He has also called for action against VSR Ventures and its owner, while Fadnavis has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help expedite the probe.

Tambe reminded Rohit of the close ties between Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis and cautioned him against crossing political and personal boundaries in pursuit of political ambitions.

"After the tragic accidental death of Ajitdada, trying to link this accident to Fadnavis without any concrete basis is not merely a political accusation but an extremely serious and unfortunate act. I consider exploiting such a sensitive moment for political gain deeply wrong," Tambe posted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He said political ambitions were natural for young leaders but stressed the need for restraint and maturity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said political ambitions were natural for young leaders but stressed the need for restraint and maturity. {{/usCountry}}

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"After all, we are all politicians from the same generation. Everyone has certain ambitions when working in politics. There is nothing wrong with that. You have them, and so do we, and so will every young leader in the state. But it is equally important to remain mindful of not crossing our political and personal boundaries as we pursue these ambitions," he said.

Advising Rohit Pawar to exercise restraint, Tambe said he should consider the gravity of an issue, its consequences and the timing before making public statements.

"In politics, there is a right time for everything. Some opportunities come along naturally as circumstances change. So, rather than rushing unnecessarily in your own political journey, place greater importance on patience, study and consistency," he said.

BJP attacks Rohit Pawar

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State BJP cabinet minister Girish Mahajan also attacked Rohit Pawar, accusing him of making baseless allegations against Fadnavis to gain publicity.

"Rohit Pawar is so hungry for publicity that he has now started targeting Fadnavis on the plane crash issue by making baseless allegations. His motive is to hog the media limelight," Mahajan said.

He further alleged that Rohit Pawar's statements reflected a lack of affection for Ajit Pawar and were aimed at keeping himself in the news.

Mahajan also claimed that Rohit Pawar's media briefing was intended to divert attention from the programme to unveil Ajit Pawar's bust in Pune. Referring to the aircraft operated by VSR Ventures, he said the company's aircraft had been used by politicians across party lines, including Rohit Pawar himself.

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"Rohit Pawar himself used them. Then does he also have a hand in conspiring in Dada's death?" Mahajan asked, adding that Ajit Pawar and his widow, Sunetra Pawar, had repeatedly advised Rohit against making such statements.