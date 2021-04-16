Maharashtra makes another record with 63,729 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 63,729 fresh infections recorded in the last 234 hours. The earlier record was made on April 11, when the state reported 63,294 new infections. Thursday's rise took the total tally of the state to 3,703,584, while the number of people recovered reached 3,519,208, with 45,335 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours.

Amid stricter restrictions imposed across the state, over 2.72 lakh tested have been conducted, the state's bulletin revealed.

Mumbai in the last 24 hours reported 8,803 fresh infections and 53 deaths.

Being the first state to record the gradual surge in the number of daily cases starting in February, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the second wave of the pandemic. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed across the state prohibiting the assembly of more than four people.

After tiding over the short-term vaccine shortage in the state, now the state is staring at the scarcity of remdesivir injections, state's food and drug administration minister Rajendra Shingane said on Friday. There will be a shortage of 12,000 to 15,000 remdesivir viasl in the next two to three days.

Covid-19 cases skyrocketing in the city, testing has come under pressure and there is a delay in issuing reports. The Bombay high court on Friday has ordered that the reports must be shared with people immediately without waiting for it to get uploaded on the portal of the Indian Council of Medical Research.