Teachers’ organisations across Maharashtra have decided to launch a digital non-cooperation movement from December 1 to protest against the growing burden of online work and mobile applications, which they say is affecting classroom teaching.

The teachers’ organisations said that repeated requests to the govt to reduce online workload had not led to any positive decision. (Representative file photo) more less

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The decision was taken at a meeting of representatives of various teachers’ organisations held at Shikshak Bhavan in Pune on Tuesday.

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As part of the first phase of the protest, teachers will quit WhatsApp groups created by Block Resource Centres (BRCs), Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). They have also decided not to cooperate with the use of various additional mobile applications and online activities assigned to them.

Vijay Kombe, state president of the Maharashtra Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Samiti, said, “Teachers are being burdened with an increasing number of online tasks, which are affecting their primary responsibility of teaching students. A single principal is part of more than 20 WhatsApp groups and is expected to follow instructions received through them. Teachers are also being asked to download and use several applications developed by government departments and NGOs. We have decided to launch a digital non-cooperation movement from December 1.”

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However, Kombe clarified that the teachers would continue to use applications and digital platforms directly related to students and essential school activities.

“We will continue working on student-centric applications and digital tasks such as uploading student attendance, mid-day meal data and UDISE information. Our main objection is to the enforcement of additional applications developed by NGOs and government departments, for which teachers are repeatedly asked to download and feed information. These activities add to our workload and take away time from teaching,” he said.

The teachers’ organisations said that repeated requests to the government to reduce the online workload had not led to any positive decision. They said that instructions and demands for information were being sent through WhatsApp groups at all hours, affecting teachers’ personal time and mental well-being.

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The organisations are also planning to submit representations to the concerned authorities at the state, district and taluka levels, seeking relief from unnecessary online work.

Meanwhile, senior education department officials said they had not received any official communication from the teachers’ organisations regarding the proposed protest.

“We have not received any official correspondence from the organisations yet. Once we receive it, we will look into the matter and take appropriate action,” a senior education department official said.