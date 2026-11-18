A scuffle broke out between police personnel and members of the PTI Berozgar Union outside Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur after the protesters attempted to move toward the CM’s house. The protesters warned that if the Punjab government does not release the exam date, they will intensify the protest. (HT Representative File Photo)

Baljit Singh, a protester, stated that they are demanding an examination for the vacancies that were finally released after a long delay.

Another protester, Rimple, questioned why the exam dates are still not being announced now that all legal cases have been resolved. She added that despite being unemployed, they are spending ₹2,000 on application forms, yet no dates are being released.

The protesters warned that if the Punjab government does not release the exam date, they will intensify the protest.