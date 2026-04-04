Maharashtra: Two traders booked in Dhule for selling banned Pakistani products

Two traders have been booked in separate cases in Maharashtra's Dhule district for allegedly stocking and selling cosmetic products made in Pakistan, the import of which is banned in India, an official said on Saturday. The police suspect a larger supply network is at play, raising concerns about the distribution of prohibited goods in India following a nationwide ban on imports from Pakistan. (PTI/representative )

Two FIRs were registered on Friday after the Crime Branch raided two locations and seized "made-in-Pakistan" personal care products, including whitening creams, soaps, serums and beauty packs, worth ₹61,000, the official said.

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Accused Kailash Devanand Nankani (50) and Fazlu Rehman Salim Ansari (32) have been booked under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for dealing in prohibited goods and cheating customers, police said.The woman and her neighbours apprehended one of the suspects, who has already been taken into custody. The incident took place on Monday, 14 April.

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Officials suspect a supply network may be involved in distributing banned Pakistan-made cosmetics. Nearly a week ago, the police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had booked three traders stocking and selling products made in the neighbouring country.

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The latest cases have been registered at Chalisgaon Road and Dhule City police stations. Police are probing the supply chain to determine how the restricted items reached Dhule, the official added.

Following the May 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade had put a ban on all direct and indirect imports of goods originating from or exported by Pakistan.