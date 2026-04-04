Roadside well unnoticed, car drives into it, 9 of family killed: Videos show freak Nashik accident aftermath
The vehicle and bodies were pulled out after midnight and taken to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared all nine brought dead.
Nine members of a family, including six children were killed in a freak late-night accident in the Shivajinagar area of Dindori tehsil in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Friday.
Visuals showed scores of people gathered at the site late at night, as efforts were underway to pull people out of the well.
The operation lasted nearly two hours. The vehicle and bodies were pulled out after midnight and taken to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared all nine brought dead.
The victims were travelling in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) after attending a get-together organised by a private coaching institute in Dindori town, according to an earlier HT report. All were residents of Indore village in the
According to Dindori police inspector Bhagwan Mathure, the vehicle veered off the road and the driver apparently failed to notice the roadside well in the dark. All the occupants were trapped beneath the submerged vehicle, per the report.
Maharashtra CM's on accident
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences to the victims and said the government will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the heirs.
“In the Dindori area of Nashik district, a vehicle carrying school students fell into a well in an accident, resulting in the deaths of 9 people, including 6 students. This is an extremely tragic and heart-wrenching incident. Heartfelt condolences to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families,” Fadnavis wrote on X.
“I have spoken with Minister Girish Mahajan, who has visited the site of the incident and is coordinating efforts. The state government will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the heirs of the deceased. Orders have also been issued to the district administration to investigate this incident.”
Locals assisted in rescue efforts
Two cranes were deployed, while local swimmers assisted in the rescue efforts. “None of the occupants survived,” Dindori police inspector Mathure said.
The occupants were reportedly trapped inside after the vehicle became submerged.
Police teams and local residents rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation. “It was a challenge to retrieve the vehicle as it was submerged in a well with a considerable amount of water,” officials said.
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan called a tragic accident in Shivaji Nagar said there hs been a very big mistake by the officials
Describing the incident, Mahajan said, "The car fell into the well at night. All nine people died. How can there be a well in the middle? This is a very big mistake by the officials. We have ordered an investigation," ANI news agency reported
He added, "The families of the deceased will be given 5 lakh rupees from the administration."
Dindori police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.