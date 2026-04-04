Roadside well unnoticed, car drives into it, 9 of family killed: Videos show freak Nashik accident aftermath

Nine members of a family, including six children were killed in a freak late-night accident in the Shivajinagar area of Dindori tehsil in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Friday. Visuals showed crowds gathered at the site late at night, as efforts were underway to pull people out of the well. (PTI) Visuals showed scores of people gathered at the site late at night, as efforts were underway to pull people out of the well. The operation lasted nearly two hours. The vehicle and bodies were pulled out after midnight and taken to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared all nine brought dead. The victims were travelling in a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) after attending a get-together organised by a private coaching institute in Dindori town, according to an earlier HT report. All were residents of Indore village in the

According to Dindori police inspector Bhagwan Mathure, the vehicle veered off the road and the driver apparently failed to notice the roadside well in the dark. All the occupants were trapped beneath the submerged vehicle, per the report. Maharashtra CM's on accident Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences to the victims and said the government will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the heirs. “In the Dindori area of Nashik district, a vehicle carrying school students fell into a well in an accident, resulting in the deaths of 9 people, including 6 students. This is an extremely tragic and heart-wrenching incident. Heartfelt condolences to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families,” Fadnavis wrote on X.