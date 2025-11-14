Maithili Thakur election result live: BJP leading by 6000 votes in Alinagar after 10th round

Maithili Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Alinagar, is leading by over 6,000 votes, while RJD's Binod Mishra trails behind her. Ten rounds of counting have been completed by the Election Commission (ECI), according to the latest update. Bhartiya Janata Party candidate and singer Maithili Thakur greets a voter at the Alinagar polling booth. (ANI Video Grab)

If Maithili Thakur wins, the 25-year-old could join the list of the youngest-ever elected MLAs in the country. Thakur said taking the lead in the Alinagar constituency feels “like a dream", adding she hopes to meet the expectations of the people.

Speaking to ANI, Maithili Thakur said, "This is like a dream. People have high expectations of me. This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will do my best for my constituency. I will serve my people as their daughter. I can only see Alinagar right now and how I can work them."

Thakur's opponent, Binod Mishra, represents the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and was the runner-up in the 2020 assembly election.

A local Brahmin leader with a strong organisational base, Mishra has built his campaign around employment, rural infrastructure, and welfare for the poor.

Bihar assembly election result

Trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) show that the NDA may be headed for a massive sweep in Bihar, just short of the 200-mark. The ruling alliance is currently leading on 198 seats, leaving the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan far behind.

Key constituencies, such as Lakhisarai, Tarapur, Alinagar, Buxar, and Patna Sahib, are among the seats where the BJP is leading, while Raghopur, Thakurganj, Amnour, Hajipur, and Bodh Gaya are seats where the RJD is leading, according to trends from PValue Analytics.

Most of the exit polls for the Bihar assembly elections predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but this prediction has been rejected by opposition leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jan Suraaj.

Pollsters predicted a clear majority for the BJP-Janata Dal (United)-led NDA, while the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan was predicted to fall short of the majority mark.