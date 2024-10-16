Menu Explore
Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at building in Lokhandwala Complex; 3 killed

ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Mumbai fire: Three persons were killed as a major fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex.

Mumbai fire updates: Three persons were killed as a major fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported citing civic officials.

A major fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex.
A major fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex.

The fire broke out around 8am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area, a civic official said.

Three persons were injured and taken to the Cooper Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, a civic official said.

The deceased have been identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74) and Pelubeta (42), said the civic officials.

The blaze was doused at around 9am, a fire brigade official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

