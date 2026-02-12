Fire breaks out at Naval dockyard in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Thursday, with the Navy saying the blaze has been brought under control. A widely circulated video shows flames rising from the area.

The blaze reportedly started in a building within the Western Naval Command premises, and the Naval Fire Brigade brought it under control.

As per preliminary information, the blaze erupted at the Survey Yard building located inside the Naval Dockyard at around 10.15pm.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said they sent a large number of fire tenders and tankers to the scene. The Navy initially refused help, but later allowed the Mumbai Fire Brigade to assist. They initially tried to douse the fire with the naval fire brigade.

“A fire broke out in one of the waste stockyards at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai late evening on 12 Feb 26. Fire was brought under control in swift action by Naval fire tenders. No casualty has been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” a Naval spokesperson said in a statement.

Previous fire incidents inside the Naval Dockyards Several fire and accident-related incidents have been reported at the Naval Dockyards over the years.

In July 2024, a fire broke out on board INS Brahmaputra, resulting in the death of a sailor.

Earlier, in August 2013, explosions ripped through the torpedo compartment of submarine INS Sindhurakshak, killing 18 naval personnel in one of the deadliest such tragedies.

In January 2011, INS Vindhyagiri collided with a merchant vessel near Mumbai. A fire subsequently broke out after the ship was berthed, and the vessel eventually sank. No casualties were reported in that incident. In April 2014, a minor episode of smouldering and smoke was observed on board INS Matanga, which was undergoing repairs at the time.

Another significant incident occurred in November 2011, when the heritage Naval Admiralty building caught fire during non-working hours. Overall, since 2010, there have been at least 21 reported instances of accidents or fires that led to the deaths of naval personnel.