New Delhi, Make a good movie, entertain people again and rebuild your image, the Supreme Court on Tuesday told actor Rajpal Yadav, as it took note of the ₹1.15 crore payment made by him in a long-running series of cheque-bounce cases.

Make a movie and entertain people again; that will rebuild your image: SC tells Rajpal Yadav

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A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that pursuant to its last order, Yadav has submitted ₹1.15 crore.

The top court was also informed by Yadav's counsel that they have found a prospective buyer of his property who is willing to deposit ₹85 lakh by demand draft in the Registry by October 12.

During the hearing, the apex court remarked that it is not satisfied with Yadav's conduct, but it was only giving breathing time to the actor.

Yadav, who was personally present in the court, submitted that he suffered financial losses over his film Ata Pata Laapata.

"Sir, pranam karta hoon. I have worked on some 200 to 250 films. Over the last 13 years, I have also incurred losses amounting to ₹200-250 crore. I suffered a loss with Ata Pata Laapata. ₹17 crore went down the drain... Send me wherever and whenever you wish; I am ready... I could not earn a rupee.

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{{^usCountry}} "A press conference was held against me. My film was stalled. It was supposed to be released in 1,200 theatres, yet it couldn't be released in even a single one. The movie couldn't be released in even one theatre," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A press conference was held against me. My film was stalled. It was supposed to be released in 1,200 theatres, yet it couldn't be released in even a single one. The movie couldn't be released in even one theatre," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJI then asked, "Koi nayi movie aa rahi hai? Koi achi si movie banake logo ko dobara entertain karo. Aapki image dobara ban jaegi. Humare yahan kuch advocate bhi ache actor hain, unko leke koi movie banao.

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The legal dispute stems from a 2010 financial agreement where Rajpal Yadav received ₹5 crore from M/s Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut movie, Ata Pata Laapata.

The complainant alleged that in 2013, Yadav tendered seven cheques of ₹1.05 crore each towards settlement of financial assistance of ₹5 crore to him for a film in 2010. The cheques were dishonoured, the firm further alleged.

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According to the complainant, an agreement between the parties in 2012 stated that Yadav, his wife and their company had agreed to repay around ₹11 crore, including interest.

The top court, on September 15, had extended his exemption from surrendering till October 5.

On September 8, the top court issued notice on Yadav's plea and said that, subject to deposit of ₹5 crore with the registry of this court, there will be exemption from surrendering.

On July 10, the Delhi High Court upheld the conviction of Yadav in multiple cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to three months' imprisonment.

The high court had refused to condone the "extraordinary" delay of 1,894 days, or more than five years, in filing petitions against the conviction and directed Yadav to pay more than ₹1 crore to the complainant in each of the seven complaints.

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It, however, clarified that around ₹2 crore already paid by the actor shall be adjusted, and kept the sentence in abeyance for two months to give Yadav time to approach the appellate court against the decision.

The high court also ordered the actor's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, to pay around ₹5.5 lakh as a fine to the complainant in each case.

In default of payment of the fine, she shall undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three months, it added.

The high court's verdict came on revision petitions filed by Yadav and his wife challenging the 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court in the cheque-bounce cases in April 2018.

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The magisterial court had sentenced the actor to six months' imprisonment, which was subsequently reduced to three months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.