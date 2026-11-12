Kottayam , Malankara Orthodox Church Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros on Thursday welcomed the reconciliation call made by His Holiness Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch, but said it should be translated into concrete action rather than remain a mere statement.

Malankara Orthodox Church welcomes Antioch Patriarch's reconciliation call, seeks action

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The Patriarch of Antioch, who is the supreme head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, based in Lebanon is on a visit to Keralam.

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The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church in India is an integral part of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church.

The Malankara Orthodox Church and the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church have been locked in a prolonged dispute over the ownership and administration of several churches, leading to clashes and legal battles.

Speaking to reporters, Diascoros said a call for reconciliation should be accompanied by concrete steps and efforts to establish a proper path towards it.

"A reconciliation call should not remain something that is merely spoken about and then forgotten. There should be efforts to work out a proper path towards achieving it," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the Malankara Church would extend full cooperation to any genuine unity initiative that respected court verdicts and the laws governing the Church. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Malankara Church would extend full cooperation to any genuine unity initiative that respected court verdicts and the laws governing the Church. {{/usCountry}}

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"There are court verdicts and laws governing the Church. If a unity call and efforts towards reconciliation are pursued in the proper manner, respecting all these, the Malankara Church will certainly extend its full cooperation," he said.

Regarding Aphrem II's proposed visit to St Mary's Church at Manarcad in Kottayam, Diascoros said the church belonged to the Malankara Orthodox Church and that visitors would have to follow the applicable rules.

"Manarcad Church is a church belonging to the Malankara Church. If he wishes to visit the church, there are certain rules to be followed. Not just Manarcad Church, but anyone can visit any church, provided they abide by the rules. I say this with all goodwill," he said.

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He also extended an invitation to the Patriarch to visit the Malankara Orthodox Church headquarters at Devalokam.

"The doors of Devalokam will remain open for him. Whenever he comes, we will be ready to welcome him," Diascoros said.

The visit of Aphrem II is part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of the historic Mulanthuruthy Synod, considered a significant milestone in the history of Syrian Christian churches in Keralam.

He will remain in Keralam until November 16 and attend various church events.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.