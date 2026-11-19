Malaysia will withdraw its visa-free entry facility for Indian nationals from January 1, 2027, requiring all Indians travelling to the country to obtain a visa before arrival.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM), in a notice issued on November 17, announced that the visa exemption facility for Indian passport holders would cease to be available from the start of next year.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM), in a notice issued on November 17, announced that the visa exemption facility for Indian passport holders would cease to be available from the start of next year.

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"Indian nationals entering Malaysia from this date onwards will be required to obtain a valid visa prior to their arrival," the department said.

Indians can begin applying for Malaysian visas through the MyVISA online portal from December 1, 2026, ahead of the new entry requirements coming into effect.

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Malaysia visa applications to expire after seven working days

Malaysia's Immigration Department has also introduced a new rule for pending visa applications, under which applications that remain in the "New Application" or "Pending Payment" status for more than 7 working days will automatically expire.

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{{^usCountry}} The policy came into effect on October 1, 2026, and applies to all visa applications, including those submitted before September 1, 2026, the department said in a September 28 announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy came into effect on October 1, 2026, and applies to all visa applications, including those submitted before September 1, 2026, the department said in a September 28 announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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Applicants whose submissions expire will have to file a fresh application using the updated visa application form.

The department said the changes were part of the implementation of its new visa application policy and urged applicants to take note of the revised requirements.

Visa fees non-refundable

The department cautioned applicants that visa processing fees would be non-refundable, regardless of whether an application is approved or rejected. The fees will also not be refunded in case of policy changes or alterations to travel plans.

It further stated that it reserved the right to revise the entry requirements at any time in accordance with directives issued by the Malaysian government.

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Other changes to Malaysia's visa rules

The latest announcement follows a series of changes to Malaysia's visa regulations. From September 1, 2026, the country restricted the availability of multiple-entry visas (MEVs) to 31 eligible nationalities.

These visas are now limited to travellers visiting for specific purposes, including business, medical treatment, wedding tourism and fly-and-cruise travel.

Separately, Malaysia has urged foreign visitors to obtain travel medical insurance covering the entire duration of their stay. In a November 16 announcement, the Immigration Department said non-residents would have to bear the costs of medical treatment and other healthcare services received in the country.

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It also recommended MyTripPass, an inbound travel platform offering medical insurance and emergency assistance, as a supporting document for Malaysian visa applications. Travellers purchasing the coverage are issued a digital certificate of insurance immediately.