Mamata Banerjee's brother showers praise on West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari: ‘Want him to be CM again’

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's brother Babun Banerjee on Tuesday praised incumbent chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, expressing his support for the BJP leader and saying he wanted to see him continue as chief minister.

Babun said he wanted Adhikari to continue his work across West Bengal.

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Welcoming Adhikari during his visit to his puja club, Babun said he was pleased with the interaction and recalled the chief minister's participation in several events organised by the club, including Jagaddhatri Puja, Kali Puja and a blood donation camp.

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Speaking to news agency PTI, Babun said Adhikari's work over the past six months had strengthened his support for him. “Looking at what Suvendu Adhikari has done for Bengal in the last six months, we want to see him become CM again,” he said.

“I am feeling very good. He came to my Jagaddhatri Puja. He came to my Kali Puja. He came to my blood donation camp. And today the Chief Minister came to our place. On behalf of our club, a big thank you and welcome. It feels very good,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the occasion as a happy one, Babun said he wanted Adhikari to continue his work across West Bengal. He also said his association with the chief minister went back several years and that he would continue supporting him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the occasion as a happy one, Babun said he wanted Adhikari to continue his work across West Bengal. He also said his association with the chief minister went back several years and that he would continue supporting him. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this year, Adhikari took over as West Bengal chief minister after the BJP came to power in the state, replacing the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.

‘Will remain with him for a lifetime’

“Today is a very happy day. On this happy day, I want Suvendu Adhikari to work like this all over West Bengal. The work, not from today; I have been with Suvendu Adhikari for many years, and I am with him today as well, and will remain with him for a lifetime,” he said.

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Asked about Adhikari's intervention in facilitating the Kali Puja celebrations, Babun again highlighted their longstanding association and credited the chief minister with work in Nandigram.

“All the good things that our minister did, it was Suvendu Adhikari who did them. It feels very good for us. We only want Suvendu Adhikari to move forward, and we are with you,” he said.

Babun further recalled that Adhikari had blessed him during their interaction and encouraged him to continue working for the people.

“I told him; he gave his blessings and just said that you have to do very good work. Doing good work will make people hold you in high regard,” he said.

Reiterating his admiration for Adhikari when asked about the chief minister's visit to the area near Mamata Banerjee's residence, Babun said his support for him was not new.

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“We like Suvendu Adhikari. Not from today, for a very long time. We like Suvendu Adhikari; we appreciate Suvendu Adhikari. That is why we like him and are with him, and we will stay with him for a lifetime,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)