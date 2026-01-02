A 53-year-old man had died, and 15 others were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor and contaminated food as part of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Hyderabad, the police said on Thursday. Man dies, 15 hospitalised after drinking ‘spurious’ liquor in Hyderabad

According to Jagadgirigutta police inspector B Venkatesham, a group of 16 people had gathered on Wednesday in Bhavani Nagar to celebrate New Year’s Eve. After consuming large quantities of alcohol, they reportedly ate fish, biryani and other food items.

“Shortly afterwards, several people began experiencing severe discomfort, including vomiting and intense chest burning. Family members and friends rushed the affected individuals to a private hospital in Suraram. One of them, identified as Pandu, died during treatment,” the inspector said.

The police have not yet confirmed if the sudden illness was triggered by the consumption of spurious alcohol in excess or food poisoning. “We are inquiring with the family members and friends about where they brought the food and liquor,” he said.

The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. “We have booked a case of suspicious death and are examining all possible angles,” the inspector said.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded unprecedented liquor sales during the last week of December, with the excise department reporting sales worth nearly ₹1,000 crore over just three days.

An excise department official said liquor sales during the last three days of December 2025 touched ₹980 crore, up from ₹736 crore in the corresponding period of December 2024. From December 29 to December 31 alone, liquor worth nearly ₹1,000 crore was sold across the state. “Overall, total liquor sales in December stood at around ₹5,102 crore, the highest-ever in the department’s history for a single month,” he said