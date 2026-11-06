Man impersonating ‘vigilance official appointed by Rashtrapati Bhavan’ threatens Faridabad CMO, arrested

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a vigilance department official appointed by Rashtrapati Bhavan and threatening the Faridabad chief medical officer (CMO) after barging into his office at Badshah Khan Hospital, police said on Thursday.
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The suspect, identified as Rajinder Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, had told officials that he was appointed by a Rashtrapati Bhavan official to investigate the ₹50 lakh diesel scam involving National Health Mission (NHM) ambulances in Faridabad.
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Registration numbers of four of these ambulances were found in logbooks, showing they had been ferrying patients repeatedly to various locations while they had turned into junk.
What happened
Police said the incident took place on Wednesday when CMO Dr Jayant Ahuja was in his chamber. The suspect barged in, introduced himself as a vigilance officer, and threatened to get Ahuja removed from his job, claiming he had come to investigate the alleged NHM ambulances scam.
Ahuja alleged that the suspect claimed that he had been appointed by a senior official who he alleged was working at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
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“He also sought to examine records related to the alleged irregularities in ambulance fuel reimbursements,” he said.
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“He also sought to examine records related to the alleged irregularities in ambulance fuel reimbursements,” he said.
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Investigators said Ahuja grew suspicious of the man's identity and style of quizzing, suspecting that he was impersonating an official to intimidate hospital staff and possibly extort money. He immediately also called the police control room, they said.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said police teams had reached the hospital and arrested Singh before taking him to the NIT-3 police post.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that his claimed official identity was fake. Further investigation was going on in the case,” he added.
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Man impersonating ‘vigilance official appointed by Rashtrapati Bhavan’ threatens Faridabad CMO, arrested
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