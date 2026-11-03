Man killed as ASI fires indiscriminately at villagers in Bihar, hunt on for accused: Police

A 50-year-old man was killed and three people sustained injuries when an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) started firing indiscriminately at a group of villagers in Bihar’s Madhubani, police said on Tuesday.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the accused. (ANI file photo)

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The incident took place around 1am under Babubarhi police station area, when the victim, Vijay Yadav, and his minor daughter were sleeping at home.

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According to Madhubani superintendent of police (SP) Yogendra Kumar, ASI Chandra Mohan Singh had sneaked into the house when a woman, identified as Phoolan Devi who lives next door, felt something suspicious and started screaming. As the villagers rushed to Yadav’s house, the ASI opened fire at them with his service revolver. He fired around five to six rounds before fleeing the spot, Kumar said.

“The accused ASI who was posted in Balirajgarh is on the run. Two special teams have been formed to nab him. He has been suspended and a murder case is being registered against him,” the SP said.

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{{^usCountry}} “A man identified as Ashok Yadav was killed in the firing. Three villagers, including Devi, were injured and have been hospitalised. Devi sustained injuries on her stomach and is in a critical condition,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A man identified as Ashok Yadav was killed in the firing. Three villagers, including Devi, were injured and have been hospitalised. Devi sustained injuries on her stomach and is in a critical condition,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident sparked protests in the area, prompting the police to step up security.