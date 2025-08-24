Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Man kills brother over removal of hay in UP village

PTI |
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 09:22 pm IST

A man allegedly killed his brother on Sunday in a fight over the removal of hay here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said that on Sunday morning, a fight broke out between two siblings.(Representational)
The incident occurred in Padri Khurd village under Robertsganj police station, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said that on Sunday morning, a fight broke out between two siblings -- Chunnu Biyar and Munna Biyar -- over the removal of hay.

During the incident, Chunnu Biyar got seriously injured and died during treatment in the hospital. Based on a complaint by the family members, a case was registered, Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

