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Man on run for 25 years held in Bihar fodder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender, Satyendra Kumar, who was wanted in Bihar’s fodder scam cases and remained elusive for over 25 years

Published on: Oct 24, 2026, 07:44:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender, Satyendra Kumar, who was wanted in Bihar’s fodder scam cases and remained elusive for over 25 years.

India News
India News

Kumar, an agency spokesperson said in a statement, was named by CBI in one of the fodder scam charge sheets in 2001. “After filing of the charge sheet, Kumar absconded and CBI was on his look out for over 25 years,” the spokesperson said.

“As he failed to appear before the court to face trial, a permanent warrant of arrest was issued against him by the court,” the spokesperson added.

The agency said that serious efforts were made to trace him.

“Based on sustained physical and technical surveillance, coupled with human intelligence, Kumar’s location was traced to Nepal. Recently, he entered India and was travelling from Guna (Madhya Pradesh) to Lucknow by train on Thursday. A dedicated CBI team was formed to arrest Kumar on his way from Guna to Lucknow. The team was deployed at Lucknow railway station before the train’s arrival. Around midnight, he was apprehended,” the spokesperson said.

The agency said that Kumar was being brought to Ranchi on transit remand. It, however, didn’t elaborate his role in the fodder scam cases.

In July this year, the Supreme Court declined to cancel the bail granted to Yadav in 2021.

 
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