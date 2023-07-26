Kerala: Husband, in-laws booked after woman dies by suicide, say police

KOCHI: A case was filed against a man and his parents on charges of domestic violence and abetment to suicide after his five-months pregnant wife and their five-year-old child died by suicide on July 13, Wayanad police said on Tuesday. Kerala: A case has been filed against the husband and in-laws under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498A (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341( wrongful restraint). (Representational Image)

The mother and daughter died by suicide by jumping into a river in from a bridge in Venniyod, Wayanad district of Kerala after consuming pesticide. The local residents had rescued the mother and admitted her to a hospital where she later died. The body of the child was found after three days.

“We had initially treated them as unnatural deaths. But when we began probing the case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s relative, we found that the victim was allegedly abused physically and mentally harassed by her husband and in-laws. She had a 30-gold sovereign chain that her father-in-law wanted her to sell to fund his business. She was opposed to the idea. They also didn’t like her so much,” said Sajeev, deputy superintendent of Police, Kalpetta who recently took over the case. It was initially probed by Kambalakkad SHO.

Both families of the victim and accused are farmers.

A case has been filed against the husband and in-laws under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498A (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341( wrongful restraint). All accused are currently absconding, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON